246 Gum Hollow Rd 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Fully furnished Home, except for your bedroom, you furnish your own room. Home is in Oak Ridge. Lots of space.

Fully stocked Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) back yard! Is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood.



RENT INCLUDES:

-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash

-Internet

-Smart TV

-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)

-Yard Service

-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Fridge



RENT: $675.00

DEPOSIT: $675.00

APPLICATION FEE: $35.00