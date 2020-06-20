All apartments in Oak Ridge
246 Gum Hollow Rd 4

246 Gum Hollow Road · (865) 315-4778
Location

246 Gum Hollow Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Fully furnished Home, except for your bedroom, you furnish your own room. Home is in Oak Ridge. Lots of space.
Fully stocked Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) back yard! Is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood.

RENT INCLUDES:
-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
-Internet
-Smart TV
-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)
-Yard Service
-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Fridge

RENT: $675.00
DEPOSIT: $675.00
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 have any available units?
246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 have?
Some of 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 currently offering any rent specials?
246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 pet-friendly?
No, 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 offer parking?
No, 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 does not offer parking.
Does 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 have a pool?
No, 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 does not have a pool.
Does 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 have accessible units?
No, 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 246 Gum Hollow Rd 4 has units with air conditioning.
