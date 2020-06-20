246 Gum Hollow Rd 4

Amenities
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Fully furnished Home, except for your bedroom, you furnish your own room. Home is in Oak Ridge. Lots of space.
Fully stocked Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) back yard! Is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood.
RENT INCLUDES:
-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
-Internet
-Smart TV
-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms, & Kitchen)
-Yard Service
-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Fridge
RENT: $675.00
DEPOSIT: $675.00
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00