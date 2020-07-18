Rent Calculator
Oak Grove, TN
131 Lake Haven Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM
1 of 48
131 Lake Haven Drive
131 Lake Haven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
131 Lake Haven Drive, Oak Grove, TN 37615
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 Lake Haven Drive have any available units?
131 Lake Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Grove, TN
.
What amenities does 131 Lake Haven Drive have?
Some of 131 Lake Haven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 131 Lake Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Lake Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Lake Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 Lake Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Grove
.
Does 131 Lake Haven Drive offer parking?
No, 131 Lake Haven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 131 Lake Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Lake Haven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Lake Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Lake Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Lake Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Lake Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Lake Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Lake Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Lake Haven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Lake Haven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
