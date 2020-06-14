Apartment List
75 Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Nolensville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
8661 Burkitt Place Drive
8661 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,227
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Woodlands
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Mallards Landing
4501 Packard Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1445 sqft
Mallards Landing Apartment Homes is your destination for exceptional living in Nashville! Just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, Mallards Landing is ideally located in the best city in the state.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Brentwood Downs
24 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,076
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lennox Village
24 Units Available
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,145
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1231 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Knolls
10 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Brittany Park
109 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
8 Units Available
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1038 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments close to I-24 with swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, laundry facilities, and more. Apartments are pet friendly. Some units with vaulted ceilings are available for an extra spacious feel.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
McMurray
10 Units Available
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 27 at 03:51pm
25 Units Available
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$884
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
988 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments close to I-24 and Hickory Hollow Mall. Unique features such as in-unit fireplaces, a car wash area with vacuum, swimming pool with two-level sun deck, and more.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1402 Hanson Dr
1402 Hanson Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3075 sqft
Perfect 10! Contemporary & Designer Home on Corner Lot Loaded w Upgrades! Huge Deck & Fenced Backyard! Gourmet Kitchen w Granite, SS Appl & Island! HW on First Floor! Large Bonus Rm & 4BR on 2nd floor w Walk in Closets! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Barnes Crossing
1 Unit Available
1940 Shaylin Loop
1940 Shaylin Loop, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1348 sqft
Available Soon! 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome close to Lenox Village! Layout features a separate kitchen and dining space. Each bedroom has its own bath. Half bath downstairs. Private back porch leads to open field and beautiful treeline.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Nashboro Village
124 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Nolensville, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Nolensville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

