Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

West End Living - Portland

2112 Fairfax Avenue · (615) 385-9351
Location

2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$824

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. Jul 18

$824

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West End Living - Portland.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Welcome to West End Living, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly located within walking distance to all of the great restaurants, shopping boutiques, and entertainment venues that Hillsboro Village has to offer. You will also have convenient access to Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, local hospitals, Interstates, and downtown Nashville.

Experience small-town living with a big-city feel. Call us today for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 12 months (Under 12 months require paying a premium fee $100.00 extra a month)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $65 Application fee
Deposit: $200- $1500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West End Living - Portland have any available units?
West End Living - Portland has 2 units available starting at $824 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does West End Living - Portland have?
Some of West End Living - Portland's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End Living - Portland currently offering any rent specials?
West End Living - Portland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West End Living - Portland pet-friendly?
No, West End Living - Portland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does West End Living - Portland offer parking?
Yes, West End Living - Portland offers parking.
Does West End Living - Portland have units with washers and dryers?
No, West End Living - Portland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West End Living - Portland have a pool?
No, West End Living - Portland does not have a pool.
Does West End Living - Portland have accessible units?
No, West End Living - Portland does not have accessible units.
Does West End Living - Portland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West End Living - Portland has units with dishwashers.
