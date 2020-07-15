All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

West End Living - Natchez Village

2112 Fairfax Avenue · (651) 237-5187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 8

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 8

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West End Living - Natchez Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to West End Living- Natchez Village, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly located within walking distance to all of the great restaurants, shopping boutiques, and entertainment venues that Hillsboro Village has to offer. You will also have convenient access to Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, local hospitals, Interstates, and downtown Nashville.

Experience small-town living with a big-city feel. Call us today for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 12 months (Under 12 Months premium fee - $100 extra a month)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $200- $1500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does West End Living - Natchez Village have any available units?
West End Living - Natchez Village has 4 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does West End Living - Natchez Village have?
Some of West End Living - Natchez Village's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End Living - Natchez Village currently offering any rent specials?
West End Living - Natchez Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West End Living - Natchez Village pet-friendly?
Yes, West End Living - Natchez Village is pet friendly.
Does West End Living - Natchez Village offer parking?
Yes, West End Living - Natchez Village offers parking.
Does West End Living - Natchez Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, West End Living - Natchez Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West End Living - Natchez Village have a pool?
No, West End Living - Natchez Village does not have a pool.
Does West End Living - Natchez Village have accessible units?
No, West End Living - Natchez Village does not have accessible units.
Does West End Living - Natchez Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West End Living - Natchez Village has units with dishwashers.

