Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

West End Living - Fairfax

2112 Fairfax Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2112 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2122-13 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,149

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 2122-01 · Avail. now

$1,169

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 2122-20 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,169

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West End Living - Fairfax.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Welcome to West End Living- Fairfax, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly located within walking distance to all of the great restaurants, shopping boutiques, and entertainment venues that Hillsboro Village has to offer. You will also have convenient access to Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, local hospitals, Interstates, and downtown Nashville. Experience small-town living with a big-city feel. Call us today for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 12 Months(Under 12 Months, Premium fee - $100 extra a month)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 Application fee
Deposit: $200 Up To $1500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West End Living - Fairfax have any available units?
West End Living - Fairfax has 3 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does West End Living - Fairfax have?
Some of West End Living - Fairfax's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End Living - Fairfax currently offering any rent specials?
West End Living - Fairfax is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West End Living - Fairfax pet-friendly?
No, West End Living - Fairfax is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does West End Living - Fairfax offer parking?
Yes, West End Living - Fairfax offers parking.
Does West End Living - Fairfax have units with washers and dryers?
No, West End Living - Fairfax does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West End Living - Fairfax have a pool?
No, West End Living - Fairfax does not have a pool.
Does West End Living - Fairfax have accessible units?
No, West End Living - Fairfax does not have accessible units.
Does West End Living - Fairfax have units with dishwashers?
No, West End Living - Fairfax does not have units with dishwashers.
