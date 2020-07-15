All apartments in Nashville
West End Living - Acklen Park
West End Living - Acklen Park

209 Acklen Park Drive ·
Location

209 Acklen Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37203
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West End Living - Acklen Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Welcome to West End Living- Acklen Park, where you can choose from 4 different apartment communities all located within the trendy Hillsboro Village area of West End! Portland Court, Natchez Village, Acklen Park and The Fairfax are each perfectly located within walking distance to all of the great restaurants, shopping boutiques, and entertainment venues that Hillsboro Village has to offer. You will also have convenient access to Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, local hospitals, Interstates, and downtown Nashville. Experience small-town living with a big-city feel. Call us today for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months (Under 12 months require paying a premium fee $100 extra a month)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: $200 - 1500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/Pet
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West End Living - Acklen Park have any available units?
West End Living - Acklen Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does West End Living - Acklen Park have?
Some of West End Living - Acklen Park's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End Living - Acklen Park currently offering any rent specials?
West End Living - Acklen Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West End Living - Acklen Park pet-friendly?
Yes, West End Living - Acklen Park is pet friendly.
Does West End Living - Acklen Park offer parking?
Yes, West End Living - Acklen Park offers parking.
Does West End Living - Acklen Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West End Living - Acklen Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West End Living - Acklen Park have a pool?
No, West End Living - Acklen Park does not have a pool.
Does West End Living - Acklen Park have accessible units?
No, West End Living - Acklen Park does not have accessible units.
Does West End Living - Acklen Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West End Living - Acklen Park has units with dishwashers.
