Village Row
Village Row

1700 Belcourt Ave · (615) 667-8092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
new construction
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin. fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Village Row have any available units?
Village Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Row have?
Some of Village Row's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Row currently offering any rent specials?
Village Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Row is pet friendly.
Does Village Row offer parking?
Yes, Village Row offers parking.
Does Village Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Row have a pool?
No, Village Row does not have a pool.
Does Village Row have accessible units?
Yes, Village Row has accessible units.
Does Village Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Row has units with dishwashers.

