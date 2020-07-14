Village Row.

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin. fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned lot.