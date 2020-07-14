Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed elevator 24hr gym pet friendly business center courtyard internet access internet cafe online portal pool table

Located in the heart of the Hillsboro Village, In Nashville's Famous Pancake Pantry building and walking distance to Vanderbilt University, Vanderbilt Medical Centers, George Peabody College, and Fannie Mae Dees Park. The Village Center Apartments are located in the Nashville's famed Hillsboro Village in the Pancake Pantry Building. Imagine waking up to breakfast at your doorstep and then spending your days strolling among the many merchants located within the four block district. Residents have a number of floor plans from which to choose, and all of our apartment homes include a washer and dryer and beautiful bay windows overlooking the Village. George Peabody College is also nearby, or you may enjoy the peace and tranquility of Fannie Mae Dees Park. We offer residents the ability to pay rent and submit maintenance requests online, making it easier to manage your life at Village Center.Hillsboro Village is almost a city within the city. The district offers specialty boutiques and vintage stores, as well as mix of national and local restaurants. Be sure the check out the Belcourt Theatre. Originally opened in 1925 as a silent movie house and once the home of the Grand Old Opry, the Belcourt now offers a mix of classic and independent movies not seen in the mainstream theaters. Life in NashvilleAlso known as Music City, Nashville is the heart of the country music scene. Most of today's stars got their start playing the clubs and honky-tonks that abound in downtown Nashville. If sports are your thing, you can catch the Tennessee Titans or Nashville Predators in action, as well as the minor league baseball and basketball teams located in the city. There are festivals throughout the year, including the annual CMA Fan Fest in June and the Tennessee State Fair in September.There is no better location in Nashville than right here in the heart of the city. Come live in our apartments for rent in Nashville, TN 37204 and enjoy the life and excitement of the city at your doorstep. Look out your bay windows to see the city come to life and be part of the bustle of country music's nightlife, while living in one of the city's historic buildings.