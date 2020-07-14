All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Village Center Apartments

1700 21st Ave S · (615) 610-3201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Center Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
24hr gym
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
Located in the heart of the Hillsboro Village, In Nashville's Famous Pancake Pantry building and walking distance to Vanderbilt University, Vanderbilt Medical Centers, George Peabody College, and Fannie Mae Dees Park. The Village Center Apartments are located in the Nashville's famed Hillsboro Village in the Pancake Pantry Building. Imagine waking up to breakfast at your doorstep and then spending your days strolling among the many merchants located within the four block district. Residents have a number of floor plans from which to choose, and all of our apartment homes include a washer and dryer and beautiful bay windows overlooking the Village. George Peabody College is also nearby, or you may enjoy the peace and tranquility of Fannie Mae Dees Park. We offer residents the ability to pay rent and submit maintenance requests online, making it easier to manage your life at Village Center.Hillsboro Village is almost a city within the city. The district offers specialty boutiques and vintage stores, as well as mix of national and local restaurants. Be sure the check out the Belcourt Theatre. Originally opened in 1925 as a silent movie house and once the home of the Grand Old Opry, the Belcourt now offers a mix of classic and independent movies not seen in the mainstream theaters. Life in NashvilleAlso known as Music City, Nashville is the heart of the country music scene. Most of today's stars got their start playing the clubs and honky-tonks that abound in downtown Nashville. If sports are your thing, you can catch the Tennessee Titans or Nashville Predators in action, as well as the minor league baseball and basketball teams located in the city. There are festivals throughout the year, including the annual CMA Fan Fest in June and the Tennessee State Fair in September.There is no better location in Nashville than right here in the heart of the city. Come live in our apartments for rent in Nashville, TN 37204 and enjoy the life and excitement of the city at your doorstep. Look out your bay windows to see the city come to life and be part of the bustle of country music's nightlife, while living in one of the city's historic buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 per married couple
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: included in lease (one space), unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Village Center Apartments have any available units?
Village Center Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Center Apartments have?
Some of Village Center Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Center Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Village Center Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Center Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Center Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Village Center Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Village Center Apartments offers parking.
Does Village Center Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Center Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Center Apartments have a pool?
No, Village Center Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Village Center Apartments have accessible units?
No, Village Center Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Village Center Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Center Apartments has units with dishwashers.

