Views at Hillwood

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Application Fee: $30 per occupant over 18 years of age

Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent

Move-in Fees: Up front utility fee based on floorplan, $100 administrative fee per household