Nashville, TN
Uptown Flats
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Uptown Flats

101 Gatewood Ave · (615) 422-4412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Gatewood Ave, Nashville, TN 37207
Trinity Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown Flats.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
lobby
smoke-free community
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Enjoy living green at Uptown Flats in wonderful Nashville, Tennessee. We've designed our apartment homes with your comfort and convenience in mind. Uptown Flats' close proximity to downtown Nashville and access to transit lines make it an ideal location to call home.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: We have annually maximum incomes based on the household size.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown Flats have any available units?
Uptown Flats has 3 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown Flats have?
Some of Uptown Flats's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown Flats pet-friendly?
No, Uptown Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does Uptown Flats offer parking?
Yes, Uptown Flats offers parking.
Does Uptown Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Uptown Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown Flats have a pool?
No, Uptown Flats does not have a pool.
Does Uptown Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Uptown Flats has accessible units.
Does Uptown Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown Flats has units with dishwashers.
