101 Gatewood Ave, Nashville, TN 37207 Trinity Lane
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,450
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,469
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft
Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,550
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown Flats.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
lobby
smoke-free community
Enjoy living green at Uptown Flats in wonderful Nashville, Tennessee. We've designed our apartment homes with your comfort and convenience in mind. Uptown Flats' close proximity to downtown Nashville and access to transit lines make it an ideal location to call home.
Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: We have annually maximum incomes based on the household size.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
