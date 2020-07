Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

Perched on the majestic bank of the Cumberland River, the Views on the Cumberland Apartments blends the gentle beauty of nature and the convenience of city living in Nashville, Tennessee. Nestled on a wooded hillside, youll enjoy an easy, relaxed lifestyle just minutes from major hospitals and universities. The Views on the Cumberland is just minutes from I-40 West, downtown, and the shops at Nashville West. Select your new pet-friendly apartment today and enjoy the riverfront views!