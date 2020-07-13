All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like The Marquee at Belle Meade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
The Marquee at Belle Meade
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Marquee at Belle Meade

4400 Ridgefield Way · (615) 649-0205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN 37205
Woodlawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 796 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,049

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,533

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Marquee at Belle Meade.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
lobby
The Marquee at Belle Meade offers you stylish homes with an unsurpassed level of service that can only be expected from a small, intimate community. The Marquee is the only boutique, mid-rise building located in prestigious Belle Meade. Our residents experience premium comfort as we offer loft-style interiors, a premier Belle Meade location and exclusive onsite resident services.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Marquee at Belle Meade have any available units?
The Marquee at Belle Meade has 4 units available starting at $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Marquee at Belle Meade have?
Some of The Marquee at Belle Meade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Marquee at Belle Meade currently offering any rent specials?
The Marquee at Belle Meade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Marquee at Belle Meade pet-friendly?
Yes, The Marquee at Belle Meade is pet friendly.
Does The Marquee at Belle Meade offer parking?
Yes, The Marquee at Belle Meade offers parking.
Does The Marquee at Belle Meade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Marquee at Belle Meade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Marquee at Belle Meade have a pool?
Yes, The Marquee at Belle Meade has a pool.
Does The Marquee at Belle Meade have accessible units?
Yes, The Marquee at Belle Meade has accessible units.
Does The Marquee at Belle Meade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Marquee at Belle Meade has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Marquee at Belle Meade?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Baker Station
300 Bakertown Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
The Morris
818 19th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace
Nashville, TN 37013
Mills Midtown
1201 17th Ave
Nashville, TN 37212
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln
Nashville, TN 37204

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity