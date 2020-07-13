The Marquee at Belle Meade

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.