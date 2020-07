Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet parking package receiving

The Lakes Bellevue offers pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the serenity of wooded hills and lush landscaping. Our apartment homes feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, optional fireplaces, and in-suite washer and dryers for the enjoyment of contemporary living. The community features a fitness center, picnic areas, car care center and three sparkling swimming pools. Located only 20 minutes from downtown Nashville, The Lakes Bellevue is the ideal address for easy access to the area's finest restaurants, entertainment and shopping.