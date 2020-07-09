Tenth and Jefferson.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator accessible garage parking internet access

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Welcome to 10th and Jefferson in Nashville, Tennessee, a 54-unit, three-story apartment building that was built by the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency with median income families in mind. 10th and Jefferson is in close proximity to the I-65 and I-40 but also walking distance to shopping, dining, and parks. 10th and Jefferson is the perfect place to call home.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.