Tenth and Jefferson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Tenth and Jefferson

941 Jefferson St · (210) 361-3847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208
Hope Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tenth and Jefferson.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
accessible
garage
parking
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome to 10th and Jefferson in Nashville, Tennessee, a 54-unit, three-story apartment building that was built by the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency with median income families in mind. 10th and Jefferson is in close proximity to the I-65 and I-40 but also walking distance to shopping, dining, and parks. 10th and Jefferson is the perfect place to call home.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $500 - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Underground Parking: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tenth and Jefferson have any available units?
Tenth and Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Tenth and Jefferson have?
Some of Tenth and Jefferson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tenth and Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
Tenth and Jefferson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tenth and Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, Tenth and Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does Tenth and Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, Tenth and Jefferson offers parking.
Does Tenth and Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tenth and Jefferson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tenth and Jefferson have a pool?
No, Tenth and Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does Tenth and Jefferson have accessible units?
Yes, Tenth and Jefferson has accessible units.
Does Tenth and Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tenth and Jefferson has units with dishwashers.

