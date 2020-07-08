SoNa Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center e-payments playground

It's so convenient at SoNa at Harding Place. We are a beautiful renovated community in South Nashville. You will love our open floorplans with hardwood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer combo included, and amazing closet space. We’re in a fantastic location that will put you right near to shopping, dining, and interstate access. You will also enjoy our stunning amenities … resort style pool, Business Center, and a 24 hour fitness center. Thank you for considering our community for your new home. Please, feel free to call our office or swing by at your earliest convenience!