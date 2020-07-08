SoNa Apartments

Amenities
It's so convenient at SoNa at Harding Place. We are a beautiful renovated community in South Nashville. You will love our open floorplans with hardwood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer combo included, and amazing closet space. We’re in a fantastic location that will put you right near to shopping, dining, and interstate access. You will also enjoy our stunning amenities … resort style pool, Business Center, and a 24 hour fitness center. Thank you for considering our community for your new home. Please, feel free to call our office or swing by at your earliest convenience!