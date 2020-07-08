All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

SoNa Apartments

200 Paragon Mills Rd · (858) 367-7544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Paragon Mills Rd, Nashville, TN 37211
Woodland Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A06 · Avail. Jul 24

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D09 · Avail. now

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit C16 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit D16 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SoNa Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
e-payments
playground
It's so convenient at SoNa at Harding Place. We are a beautiful renovated community in South Nashville. You will love our open floorplans with hardwood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer/dryer combo included, and amazing closet space. We’re in a fantastic location that will put you right near to shopping, dining, and interstate access. You will also enjoy our stunning amenities … resort style pool, Business Center, and a 24 hour fitness center. Thank you for considering our community for your new home. Please, feel free to call our office or swing by at your earliest convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - Approved Application. Up to 1 month of Market Rent - Conditional Security Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit: No more than 75 lbs
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restriction: Pitbull, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, Huskies, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, and any other aggressive breeds or mixes of these breeds.
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SoNa Apartments have any available units?
SoNa Apartments has 4 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does SoNa Apartments have?
Some of SoNa Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SoNa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
SoNa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SoNa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, SoNa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does SoNa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, SoNa Apartments offers parking.
Does SoNa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, SoNa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does SoNa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, SoNa Apartments has a pool.
Does SoNa Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, SoNa Apartments has accessible units.
Does SoNa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SoNa Apartments has units with dishwashers.
