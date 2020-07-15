Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly

Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents. We’re committed to providing you with a comfortable one, two- or three-bedroom apartment to call home and a community staff that is trustworthy, dependable and responsive to your needs.



Make your life easier when you choose to live at Rothwood Apartments due to our close proximity to everything Madison and Greater Nashville has to offer. With just a short drive, make your way to local retail shops, casual dining eateries, and so much more.



Cozy and convenient living is just around the corner when you make the Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN the place you call home. Call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today!