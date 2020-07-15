All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Rothwood Apartments

600 Rothwood Ave · (615) 265-0046
Location

600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37115
Heron Walk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B30 · Avail. Aug 8

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit B15 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit A12 · Avail. Jul 16

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K04 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rothwood Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents. We’re committed to providing you with a comfortable one, two- or three-bedroom apartment to call home and a community staff that is trustworthy, dependable and responsive to your needs.

Make your life easier when you choose to live at Rothwood Apartments due to our close proximity to everything Madison and Greater Nashville has to offer. With just a short drive, make your way to local retail shops, casual dining eateries, and so much more.

Cozy and convenient living is just around the corner when you make the Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN the place you call home. Call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
restrictions: Weight Limit: 50LBS

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rothwood Apartments have any available units?
Rothwood Apartments has 9 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Rothwood Apartments have?
Some of Rothwood Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rothwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rothwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rothwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rothwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rothwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rothwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Rothwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rothwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rothwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rothwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Rothwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rothwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rothwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rothwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
