Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

One MetroCenter

45 Vantage Way · (615) 249-5294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN 37228
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3211 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 4303 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 4416 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,802

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. now

$1,802

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One MetroCenter.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
community garden
e-payments
internet cafe
One Metrocenter is conveniently located with quick access to major freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt and the Nashville Farmer’s Market! Major employers like Nissan, Saint Thomas, Electrolux, General Motors, Amazon and more are only minutes away. Love eating, shopping, and relaxing? MetroCenter is within walking distance of Germantown with its boutique shops and award-winning restaurants; a bike ride to Lower Broadway’s honky tons and concert venues; or a short Uber ride to West End’s Vanderbilt Stadium and Centennial Park. The Metrocenter includes a pristine lake, parks, and front door access to Nashville’s 22-mile greenway trail along the Cumberland River. Our homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, full size washer/dryer, private balconies, and are pre-wired for high speed internet, cable, and wireless security.Now offering fully furnished corporate housing with flexible short term lease options. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Gated lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One MetroCenter have any available units?
One MetroCenter has 17 units available starting at $1,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does One MetroCenter have?
Some of One MetroCenter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One MetroCenter currently offering any rent specials?
One MetroCenter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One MetroCenter pet-friendly?
Yes, One MetroCenter is pet friendly.
Does One MetroCenter offer parking?
Yes, One MetroCenter offers parking.
Does One MetroCenter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One MetroCenter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One MetroCenter have a pool?
Yes, One MetroCenter has a pool.
Does One MetroCenter have accessible units?
No, One MetroCenter does not have accessible units.
Does One MetroCenter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One MetroCenter has units with dishwashers.
