Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ceiling fan oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed parking on-site laundry community garden e-payments internet cafe

One Metrocenter is conveniently located with quick access to major freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt and the Nashville Farmer’s Market! Major employers like Nissan, Saint Thomas, Electrolux, General Motors, Amazon and more are only minutes away. Love eating, shopping, and relaxing? MetroCenter is within walking distance of Germantown with its boutique shops and award-winning restaurants; a bike ride to Lower Broadway’s honky tons and concert venues; or a short Uber ride to West End’s Vanderbilt Stadium and Centennial Park. The Metrocenter includes a pristine lake, parks, and front door access to Nashville’s 22-mile greenway trail along the Cumberland River. Our homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, full size washer/dryer, private balconies, and are pre-wired for high speed internet, cable, and wireless security.Now offering fully furnished corporate housing with flexible short term lease options. Contact for details.