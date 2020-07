Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access yoga cats allowed parking courtyard playground

Music City Flats, located in the best city in the state, is going through a major facelift that you will have to see to believe! Our upgraded community features a sparkling swimming pool, a coffee lounge with free WIFI, and a pet park. And, coming soon, we will be renovating our fitness center to include a yoga studio. Our beautiful apartment homes also offer wood-style flooring, patios or balconies, ceiling fans, central AC/heat, among many other amenities. Get in on the ground floor of this exciting upgrade! Music City Flats has the proximity to downtown Nashville without the high prices so call a Leasing Specialist today.