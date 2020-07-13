All apartments in Nashville
160 2nd Avenue North · (615) 258-6772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201
Downtown Nashville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at 160.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
internet access
The Lofts at 160 is one of downtown Nashville's most unique residential communities. Settled between the scenic Cumberland River and vibrant Second Avenue, the Lofts at 160 is walking distance from downtown businesses, restaurants and sports and entertainment venues.The Lofts at 160 is inside a 19th-century converted warehouse for a one-of-a-kind living experience. Residents can enjoy historically significant architectural features such as exposed original beams and brick walls, incorporated with a modern, urban design. Each loft-style apartment opens onto a two-story, open-air courtyard, perfect for visiting with neighbors and taking in the views.Experience downtown living at its best in the Lofts at 160.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1st, $500 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $20 per
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Parking garage only ($145-$175).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lofts at 160 have any available units?
Lofts at 160 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at 160 have?
Some of Lofts at 160's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at 160 currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at 160 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at 160 pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at 160 is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at 160 offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at 160 offers parking.
Does Lofts at 160 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at 160 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at 160 have a pool?
No, Lofts at 160 does not have a pool.
Does Lofts at 160 have accessible units?
No, Lofts at 160 does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at 160 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at 160 has units with dishwashers.

