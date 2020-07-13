Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly internet access

The Lofts at 160 is one of downtown Nashville's most unique residential communities. Settled between the scenic Cumberland River and vibrant Second Avenue, the Lofts at 160 is walking distance from downtown businesses, restaurants and sports and entertainment venues.The Lofts at 160 is inside a 19th-century converted warehouse for a one-of-a-kind living experience. Residents can enjoy historically significant architectural features such as exposed original beams and brick walls, incorporated with a modern, urban design. Each loft-style apartment opens onto a two-story, open-air courtyard, perfect for visiting with neighbors and taking in the views.Experience downtown living at its best in the Lofts at 160.