All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like
IMT 8 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
IMT 8 South
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

IMT 8 South

2405 8th Ave S · (615) 398-4014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Melrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
Melrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 010580 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 010576 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 010585 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 010889 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 010660 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT 8 South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
trash valet
yoga
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
golf room
internet access
online portal
package receiving
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Make yourself at home in one of our thoughtfully designed studio, one, and two bedroom homes at IMT 8 South and enjoy the splendor of custom interior amenities to give you a sense of modern comfort. Fully equipped, culinary kitchens with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and built-in USB ports are some of the amenities one can expect from IMT 8 South. Enjoy community amenities with indulgence in mind, such as a resort-style saltwater pool, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor amphitheater, and a resident clubroom with an entertainment kitchen and a nine-screen media wall. For added convenience, trips to Downtown Nashville are just minutes away with IMT 8 South's close proximity to the I-65 freeway. With such a desirable location and abundance of premium amenities, you're not just choosing a luxury community; you're immersing yourself in an environment that enhances life on your terms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does IMT 8 South have any available units?
IMT 8 South has 7 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT 8 South have?
Some of IMT 8 South's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT 8 South currently offering any rent specials?
IMT 8 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT 8 South pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT 8 South is pet friendly.
Does IMT 8 South offer parking?
Yes, IMT 8 South offers parking.
Does IMT 8 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT 8 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT 8 South have a pool?
Yes, IMT 8 South has a pool.
Does IMT 8 South have accessible units?
No, IMT 8 South does not have accessible units.
Does IMT 8 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT 8 South has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cumberland On Church
555 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl
Nashville, TN 37013
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way
Nashville, TN 37228
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir
Nashville, TN 37214
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend
Nashville, TN 37228

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen HillsHeron WalkHillsboro West EndSo BroMc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont UniversityLipscomb UniversityTennessee State UniversityTrevecca Nazarene University