**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Make yourself at home in one of our thoughtfully designed studio, one, and two bedroom homes at IMT 8 South and enjoy the splendor of custom interior amenities to give you a sense of modern comfort. Fully equipped, culinary kitchens with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and built-in USB ports are some of the amenities one can expect from IMT 8 South. Enjoy community amenities with indulgence in mind, such as a resort-style saltwater pool, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor amphitheater, and a resident clubroom with an entertainment kitchen and a nine-screen media wall. For added convenience, trips to Downtown Nashville are just minutes away with IMT 8 South's close proximity to the I-65 freeway. With such a desirable location and abundance of premium amenities, you're not just choosing a luxury community; you're immersing yourself in an environment that enhances life on your terms.