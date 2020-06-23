All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Hickory Chase Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
600 Heritage Dr · (615) 486-2372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off full first month's rent with a 12+ month lease.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN 37115
Heritage Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B3-32 · Avail. Oct 3

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit T-204 · Avail. Aug 5

$971

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit W-406 · Avail. now

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit T-209 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit E1-82 · Avail. now

$1,405

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Unit E2-126 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,405

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hickory Chase Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
gym
hot tub
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO CALL US HOME

The newly renovated Hickory Chase Apartments is located in the heart of Madison, TN, situated on beautiful and pristine landscaped grounds. These beautiful homes for rent in Madison, TN are located just close to I-65 and minutes from downtown Nashville. Beautiful apartments for rent in Nashville, TN area.

Our spacious 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartment homes feature spacious closets, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer connections in select units. You will find that Hickory Chase Apartments has the amenities you desire with modern finishes. Go for a swim in one of the pools or relax with an outdoor dinner on the grill. To help with your busy schedule, we also offer package receiving, complimentary Wi-Fi in the clubhouse, and 24-hour maintenance. Even your pets are pampered with our brand new fenced in, off-leash dog park!

Most of all, take pleasure in knowing that you have found an apartment that you can truly call home! Schedule

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hickory Chase Apartment Homes have any available units?
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hickory Chase Apartment Homes have?
Some of Hickory Chase Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hickory Chase Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: $500 off full first month's rent with a 12+ month lease.
Is Hickory Chase Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hickory Chase Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Hickory Chase Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Hickory Chase Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Hickory Chase Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hickory Chase Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hickory Chase Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Hickory Chase Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Hickory Chase Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Hickory Chase Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Hickory Chase Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hickory Chase Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26
Nashville, TN 37211
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl
Nashville, TN 37203
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south
Nashville, TN 37204
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike
Nashville, TN 37204
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road
Nashville, TN 37228
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street
Nashville, TN 37203
The Parc at Metro Center
377 Athens Way
Nashville, TN 37228

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen HillsHeron WalkHillsboro West EndSo BroMc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont UniversityLipscomb UniversityTennessee State UniversityTrevecca Nazarene University