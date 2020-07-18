Heatherwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym playground basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground tennis court

**Available Immediately**

**All leases must begin within 21 days of application date**



Meticulously maintained, spacious apartment in Madison right across the street from Madison Park! Second floor, massive, open living room, large bedroom and bathroom, lovely balcony, newer appliances in kitchen, washer/dryer included. Tenant will pay $30 per month to PMC for water, sewer, and trash service. Walkable to Madison Park which includes a community center, gym, basketball courts, tennis courts, and playground! Schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.