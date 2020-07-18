All apartments in Nashville
Heatherwood
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:37 AM

Heatherwood

525 North Dupont Avenue · (629) 219-2087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 North Dupont Avenue, Nashville, TN 37115
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit A13 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
tennis court
**Available Immediately**
**All leases must begin within 21 days of application date**

Meticulously maintained, spacious apartment in Madison right across the street from Madison Park! Second floor, massive, open living room, large bedroom and bathroom, lovely balcony, newer appliances in kitchen, washer/dryer included. Tenant will pay $30 per month to PMC for water, sewer, and trash service. Walkable to Madison Park which includes a community center, gym, basketball courts, tennis courts, and playground! Schedule a showing today!

Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heatherwood have any available units?
Heatherwood has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Heatherwood have?
Some of Heatherwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heatherwood currently offering any rent specials?
Heatherwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heatherwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Heatherwood is pet friendly.
Does Heatherwood offer parking?
No, Heatherwood does not offer parking.
Does Heatherwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heatherwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heatherwood have a pool?
No, Heatherwood does not have a pool.
Does Heatherwood have accessible units?
No, Heatherwood does not have accessible units.
Does Heatherwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Heatherwood does not have units with dishwashers.
