Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed volleyball court

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Experience the excellent quality of life at Grande View Apartment Homes located in Nashville, Tennessee. Residents enjoy easy access to I-40 and Old Hickory Blvd as well as Vanderbilt University and Gower Elementary School. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments feature full sized washers and dryers, private screen in decks or porches as well as private garages with remote control access. Relax in one of our two-stunning resort-style swimming pools with sundecks, challenge your neighbor to a match on the lighted tennis court and keep your car at its best at the on-site car care center. Get some color at one of the 2 tanning beds or workout at the athletic facility.