Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

District at Seven Springs

300 Seven Springs Way · (615) 647-9893
Location

300 Seven Springs Way, Nashville, TN 37027
Seven Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from District at Seven Springs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $395
Cats
deposit: $350
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: Storage Units on Site

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does District at Seven Springs have any available units?
District at Seven Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does District at Seven Springs have?
Some of District at Seven Springs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is District at Seven Springs currently offering any rent specials?
District at Seven Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is District at Seven Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, District at Seven Springs is pet friendly.
Does District at Seven Springs offer parking?
Yes, District at Seven Springs offers parking.
Does District at Seven Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, District at Seven Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does District at Seven Springs have a pool?
Yes, District at Seven Springs has a pool.
Does District at Seven Springs have accessible units?
Yes, District at Seven Springs has accessible units.
Does District at Seven Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, District at Seven Springs has units with dishwashers.
