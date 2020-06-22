All apartments in Nashville
Discovery at Mountain View
Discovery at Mountain View

5000 Mountain Springs Dr · (615) 610-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN 37013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1112 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0806 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 1115 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1808 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Discovery at Mountain View.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog park
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to Discovery at Mountain View Apartments located in Antioch, TN. Pet-friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature gourmet kitchens, island breakfast bars, large walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies. Relax alongside our refreshing resort-style pool, work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy entertaining family and friends in our resident clubhouse. Embrace the best of Antioch apartment living at Discovery at Mountain View.

Situated in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, TN, Discovery at Mountain View offers tranquil living and is convenient to popular destinations in the city. Discovery at Mountain View is just a short drive from Antioch Park, Global Mall at the Crossings, and Nashville International Airport. Don’t delay another day. Call or visit today to learn more about how you can call Discovery at Mountain View home.

Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (Studio/1 Bedroom), $300 (2 and 3 Bedroom). Up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Valet $25 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first pet, $200 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 for first pet, $40 for second pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Discovery at Mountain View have any available units?
Discovery at Mountain View has 15 units available starting at $1,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Discovery at Mountain View have?
Some of Discovery at Mountain View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Discovery at Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Discovery at Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Discovery at Mountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, Discovery at Mountain View is pet friendly.
Does Discovery at Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, Discovery at Mountain View offers parking.
Does Discovery at Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Discovery at Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Discovery at Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Discovery at Mountain View has a pool.
Does Discovery at Mountain View have accessible units?
No, Discovery at Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does Discovery at Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Discovery at Mountain View has units with dishwashers.
