All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like Crossings Of Bellevue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Crossings Of Bellevue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

Crossings Of Bellevue

Open Now until 6pm
1 Club Pkwy · (615) 640-3554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1 Club Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0904 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1804 · Avail. now

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 1022 · Avail. now

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 2028 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossings Of Bellevue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Are you searching for wonderful apartment homes for rent in Nashville, Tennessee? Then look no further than Crossings of Bellevue. Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is nestled in a park-like setting in the heart of Bellevue. Only 20 minutes from downtown Nashville, The Crossings of Bellevue is located in the perfect location for enjoying a night on the town or taking a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with a quiet night in. We are less than a mile away from One Bellevue Place with endless dining and shopping options. If you prefer to get out and enjoy the fresh air, Edwin Warner Parks are close by for hiking and picnic areas to gather with family and friends.

Take advantage of some of the best community features and services in the area. Relax by the salt water pool, host a BBQ in the grilling pavilion, or play a game of racquetball with your friends-our community has it all! Living at The Crossings gives you access to a Starbucks coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center, pet park & more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 up to One Months Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Please contact the leasing office for more information.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossings Of Bellevue have any available units?
Crossings Of Bellevue has 27 units available starting at $1,144 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Crossings Of Bellevue have?
Some of Crossings Of Bellevue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossings Of Bellevue currently offering any rent specials?
Crossings Of Bellevue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossings Of Bellevue pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossings Of Bellevue is pet friendly.
Does Crossings Of Bellevue offer parking?
Yes, Crossings Of Bellevue offers parking.
Does Crossings Of Bellevue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossings Of Bellevue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossings Of Bellevue have a pool?
Yes, Crossings Of Bellevue has a pool.
Does Crossings Of Bellevue have accessible units?
No, Crossings Of Bellevue does not have accessible units.
Does Crossings Of Bellevue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossings Of Bellevue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Crossings Of Bellevue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl
Nashville, TN 37209
Starline Apartments
900 Glastonbury Rd
Nashville, TN 37217
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37221
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike
Nashville, TN 37215
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNashville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity