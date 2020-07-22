Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal

Are you searching for wonderful apartment homes for rent in Nashville, Tennessee? Then look no further than Crossings of Bellevue. Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is nestled in a park-like setting in the heart of Bellevue. Only 20 minutes from downtown Nashville, The Crossings of Bellevue is located in the perfect location for enjoying a night on the town or taking a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with a quiet night in. We are less than a mile away from One Bellevue Place with endless dining and shopping options. If you prefer to get out and enjoy the fresh air, Edwin Warner Parks are close by for hiking and picnic areas to gather with family and friends.



Take advantage of some of the best community features and services in the area. Relax by the salt water pool, host a BBQ in the grilling pavilion, or play a game of racquetball with your friends-our community has it all! Living at The Crossings gives you access to a Starbucks coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center, pet park & more!