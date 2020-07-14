All apartments in Nashville
Crestbrook Meadows

221 Aurora Avenue · (615) 398-6435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Aurora Avenue, Nashville, TN 37115
Aquarius Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217DIN · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 239CAUR · Avail. Aug 8

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crestbrook Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Come home to Crestbrook Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents. We’re committed to providing you with a comfortable apartment to call home and a community staff that is trustworthy, dependable and responsive to your needs. Every apartment home is equipped with central air conditioning, a fireplace and spacious kitchens equipped with a frost-free refrigerator and dishwasher.

Make your life easier when you choose to live at Crestbrook Meadows due to our close proximity to everything Madison and Greater Nashville has to offer. With just a short drive, make your way to local retail shops, casual dining eateries and so much more.

Choose Crestbrook Meadows in Madison, Tennessee and experience unrivaled comfort and convenience. Find out why our residents love coming home to Crestbrook Meadows when you come tour our community today!

(RLNE45390)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $50, Couple Applicants: $70
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $30/month, Pest control: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crestbrook Meadows have any available units?
Crestbrook Meadows has 2 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Crestbrook Meadows have?
Some of Crestbrook Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crestbrook Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Crestbrook Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crestbrook Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Crestbrook Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Crestbrook Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Crestbrook Meadows offers parking.
Does Crestbrook Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crestbrook Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crestbrook Meadows have a pool?
No, Crestbrook Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Crestbrook Meadows have accessible units?
No, Crestbrook Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Crestbrook Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crestbrook Meadows has units with dishwashers.
