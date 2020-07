Cortland Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments online portal pool table smoke-free community

Our upscale one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are the perfect place to call home near the bustle of Music City. With mountain views and modern features, you'll start each day in style - whether you're sipping coffee on your balcony or breaking a sweat in one of our free group fitness classes. Drive into Downtown Nashville for a quick commute to Vanderbilt University & Medical Centers or to explore all the shopping and soul food of The Gulch, one of Nashville's hippest neighborhoods. And when you're considering your weekend plans, head over to The District's "Honky Tonk Row" for some of the city's famous nightlife spots and live music venues like Tootsie's Orchid Lounge and The Stage on Broadway. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the southern hospitality and service of a community team that's sure to be singing your tune.