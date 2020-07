Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving yoga on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage dog grooming area e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Experience the tranquility and convenience of Colonial Grand at Bellevue apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee. Residents enjoy easy access to I-40, Hwy 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard, as well as nearby parks, golf courses and markets. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments feature 9' vaulted ceilings, full size washers and dryers and have either a patio, balcony or sunroom. When you arrive home, enter through the controlled access gates and park your car in the covered parking area. An onsite car care center ensures your car will be looking it's best, while the pet park is the perfect place to have some fun with your furry friend.