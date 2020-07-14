Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit lobby package receiving

Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments in Antioch, Tennessee, offers convenient and stylish living in an exceptional area. Located just off I-24, Cambridge is close enough to enjoy the buzz of Nashville's shopping and dining options, without the city feel. Our unrivaled location is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues. This gated community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of spacious floor plans to choose from. You will love the exceptional apartment features such as white appliances, electric ranges, roman style tubs, private balconies, walk-in closets, private parking and much more. We are a pet-friendly apartment community and can't wait to meet your furry family member. Contact us today to reserve your new home.