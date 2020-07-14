All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Cambridge at Hickory Hollow

660 Bell Rd · (615) 219-1548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN 37013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0707 · Avail. Sep 26

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 0818 · Avail. Sep 26

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 0514 · Avail. Sep 19

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0705 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 1219 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge at Hickory Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
lobby
package receiving
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments in Antioch, Tennessee, offers convenient and stylish living in an exceptional area. Located just off I-24, Cambridge is close enough to enjoy the buzz of Nashville's shopping and dining options, without the city feel. Our unrivaled location is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues. This gated community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of spacious floor plans to choose from. You will love the exceptional apartment features such as white appliances, electric ranges, roman style tubs, private balconies, walk-in closets, private parking and much more. We are a pet-friendly apartment community and can't wait to meet your furry family member. Contact us today to reserve your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot, included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage, included in all units.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cambridge at Hickory Hollow have any available units?
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow has 20 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge at Hickory Hollow have?
Some of Cambridge at Hickory Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge at Hickory Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge at Hickory Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge at Hickory Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge at Hickory Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge at Hickory Hollow offers parking.
Does Cambridge at Hickory Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge at Hickory Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge at Hickory Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Cambridge at Hickory Hollow has a pool.
Does Cambridge at Hickory Hollow have accessible units?
Yes, Cambridge at Hickory Hollow has accessible units.
Does Cambridge at Hickory Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge at Hickory Hollow has units with dishwashers.

