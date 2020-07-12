All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like
Cadence.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Cadence
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Cadence

Open Now until 6pm
1600 McGavock St · (615) 334-0231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Demonbreun
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203
Demonbreun

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,468

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,213

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 538 · Avail. now

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 638 · Avail. now

$2,591

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cadence.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
pool table
With grand views of downtown Nashville, luxurious community features, spacious floor plans, and upscale interior amenities, its easy to see why so many people choose The Cadence Apartments as their home! Our amazing Nashville apartments offer the ideal blend of luxury and convenience, of comfort and attainability with high-end interior appointments and lavish outdoor additions.Our Luxury Apartments in Nashville offer luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature two color scheme options, stunning finishes, and generous layouts. While staying in one of our luxury apartments youll experience European-style cabinetry, in-home washers and dryers, quartz countertops, and hardwood-inspired plank flooring. Just steps from your door youll discover our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling swimming pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, and more all in a pet-friendly community.If youve been searching for the ideal luxury apartment for rent in Nashville, look no further than The Cadence! We are located in Nashvilles vibrant Midtown neighborhood, with plenty of shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment within easy distance. Contact our professional on-site management staff today to check availability and to schedule a personal tour today and discover your new home at the Cadence Luxury Apartments in Nashville, TN.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250* with approved screening
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for one pet, $550 for two
limit: 2
rent: $30/per pet / per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: 1st parking space is $25 2nd parking space is $75 Reserved parking is $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cadence have any available units?
Cadence has 24 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cadence have?
Some of Cadence's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cadence currently offering any rent specials?
Cadence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cadence pet-friendly?
Yes, Cadence is pet friendly.
Does Cadence offer parking?
Yes, Cadence offers parking.
Does Cadence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cadence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cadence have a pool?
Yes, Cadence has a pool.
Does Cadence have accessible units?
No, Cadence does not have accessible units.
Does Cadence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cadence has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd
Nashville, TN 37217
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd
Nashville, TN 37208
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37209
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37013
Nob Hill Apartments
180 Wallace Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37211
1818 Church
1818 Church St
Nashville, TN 37203
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen HillsHeron WalkHillsboro West EndSo BroMc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont UniversityLipscomb UniversityTennessee State UniversityTrevecca Nazarene University