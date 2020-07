Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit online portal smoke-free community

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. A new quality of life awaits at the Brentwood Downs apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee. Our community is just minutes to Maryland Farms, Cool Springs, I-65 and Nashville International Airport. Explore our one and two bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies, washer and dryer connections and may feature a brand new kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances. When you arrive home enter through the controlled access gate and enjoy the beautiful landscaping or take a dip in the sparkling pool with an oversized sundeck. Stay fit at the athletic facility, enjoy relaxing in the heated outdoor whirlpool spa or grill up a BBQ at the picnic area. Residents can also enjoy a game on the lighted tennis courts or sand volleyball courts.