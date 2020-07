Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Nestled in Midtown Nashville, Tennessee, Artemis Midtown offers urban living at its best. Ultimate walkability meets endless opportunities for dining, entertainment and wellness, all within minutes of our front door. Located near Vanderbilt University and Centennial Park, Artemis Midtown offers quick accessibility to the creativity and energy of Midtown, Germantown, Downtown and East Nashville.