Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Amalie Meadows

300 Kate St · (615) 265-0158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Kate St, Nashville, TN 37115
Woodlawn Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A05 · Avail. now

$734

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E09 · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit E03 · Avail. now

$884

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit D09 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amalie Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents. We’re committed to providing you a comfortable one or two bedroom apartment to call home and a community staff that is trustworthy, dependable and responsive to your needs. Every apartment home is equipped with central air conditioning and spacious kitchens equipped with a frost free refrigerator, dishwasher and stove.

Make your life easier when you choose to live at Amalie Meadows due to our close proximity to everything Madison and Greater Nashville has to offer. With just a short drive, make your way to local retail shops, casual dining eateries, and so much more.

Choose Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee, and experience unrivaled comfort and convenience. Find out why our residents love coming home to Amalie Meadows when you come tour our community today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants: $40; Couple Applicants: $60
Deposit: One Bedroom: $200; Two Bedroom: $300
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $100
Additional: Trash: $12; Pest Control: $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight Limit: 35 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amalie Meadows have any available units?
Amalie Meadows has 22 units available starting at $734 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Amalie Meadows have?
Some of Amalie Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amalie Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Amalie Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amalie Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Amalie Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Amalie Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Amalie Meadows offers parking.
Does Amalie Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Amalie Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Amalie Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Amalie Meadows has a pool.
Does Amalie Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Amalie Meadows has accessible units.
Does Amalie Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amalie Meadows has units with dishwashers.
