All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like
Abbington Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Abbington Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Abbington Heights

149 Hickory Hollow Terrace · (402) 347-4564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 Off First Month's Rent
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN 37013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 131 · Avail. Sep 7

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 341 · Avail. Sep 10

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 251 · Avail. Sep 23

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 167 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbington Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
trash valet
volleyball court
bbq/grill
nest technology
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area. Abbington Heights Apartments is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, providing easy access to I-24, Opry Mills, downtown Nashville and Nashville State College – South Campus and so much more.

Choose from our pet-friendly, well-appointed one and two-bedroom apartment floor plans which highlight features such as walk-in closets, washers and dryers, sunrooms and fireplaces. Our newly renovated apartment homes also include new cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-look flooring and new lighting. For the tech-savvy, we also offer technology packages that include August door locks and Nest thermostats. Our professional, on-site management team is certain that we have an apartment home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. You will love calling Abbington Heights "home."

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds will not be permitted. The following is a list of breeds deemed aggressive (if your animal is a mix, documentation is required stating the animal is not over 30% of the following restricted breeds, additional breeds may be added if deemed necessary). Akita, Bouvier des Flandres, German Shepherd, American Bull Dog, Briard Giant, Standard Schnauzer, American Pit/Bull/Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Rottweiler, American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Airedale Terrier, Doberman.
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbington Heights have any available units?
Abbington Heights has 9 units available starting at $906 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Abbington Heights have?
Some of Abbington Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbington Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Abbington Heights is offering the following rent specials: $300 Off First Month's Rent
Is Abbington Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbington Heights is pet friendly.
Does Abbington Heights offer parking?
Yes, Abbington Heights offers parking.
Does Abbington Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abbington Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbington Heights have a pool?
Yes, Abbington Heights has a pool.
Does Abbington Heights have accessible units?
No, Abbington Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Abbington Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbington Heights has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
Union On Thompson
1020 Thompson Pl
Nashville, TN 37217
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south
Nashville, TN 37204
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen HillsHeron WalkHillsboro West EndSo BroMc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont UniversityLipscomb UniversityTennessee State UniversityTrevecca Nazarene University