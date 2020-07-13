Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher cable included carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse dog park gym parking pool package receiving trash valet volleyball court bbq/grill nest technology

Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area. Abbington Heights Apartments is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, providing easy access to I-24, Opry Mills, downtown Nashville and Nashville State College – South Campus and so much more.



Choose from our pet-friendly, well-appointed one and two-bedroom apartment floor plans which highlight features such as walk-in closets, washers and dryers, sunrooms and fireplaces. Our newly renovated apartment homes also include new cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-look flooring and new lighting. For the tech-savvy, we also offer technology packages that include August door locks and Nest thermostats. Our professional, on-site management team is certain that we have an apartment home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. You will love calling Abbington Heights "home."