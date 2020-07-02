All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like
953 Southside Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
953 Southside Pl
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:18 PM

953 Southside Pl

953 Southside Place · (615) 851-1953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Edgehill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

953 Southside Place, Nashville, TN 37203
Edgehill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New Paint, New flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Appliances, New Washer-Dryer, New Tile in Bathroom, Off Street Parking, Close to Gulch and Downtown Nashville, Belmont, Vanderbilt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 953 Southside Pl have any available units?
953 Southside Pl has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 953 Southside Pl currently offering any rent specials?
953 Southside Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Southside Pl pet-friendly?
No, 953 Southside Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 953 Southside Pl offer parking?
Yes, 953 Southside Pl offers parking.
Does 953 Southside Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 953 Southside Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Southside Pl have a pool?
No, 953 Southside Pl does not have a pool.
Does 953 Southside Pl have accessible units?
No, 953 Southside Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Southside Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Southside Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Southside Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Southside Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Knolls
220 Knolls Pl
Nashville, TN 37211
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln
Nashville, TN 37221
The Stahlman
211 Union St
Nashville, TN 37238
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37209
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
505
505 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
VUE at Warner Park
111 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37221
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown NashvilleHeron WalkHillsboro West EndSo BroGlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont UniversityLipscomb UniversityTennessee State UniversityTrevecca Nazarene University