Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
953 Southside Pl
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:18 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
953 Southside Pl
953 Southside Place
·
(615) 851-1953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
953 Southside Place, Nashville, TN 37203
Edgehill
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$2,400
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New Paint, New flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Appliances, New Washer-Dryer, New Tile in Bathroom, Off Street Parking, Close to Gulch and Downtown Nashville, Belmont, Vanderbilt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 953 Southside Pl have any available units?
953 Southside Pl has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 953 Southside Pl currently offering any rent specials?
953 Southside Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Southside Pl pet-friendly?
No, 953 Southside Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 953 Southside Pl offer parking?
Yes, 953 Southside Pl offers parking.
Does 953 Southside Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 953 Southside Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Southside Pl have a pool?
No, 953 Southside Pl does not have a pool.
Does 953 Southside Pl have accessible units?
No, 953 Southside Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Southside Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Southside Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Southside Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Southside Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
