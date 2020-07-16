All apartments in Nashville
940 Gale Lane - 151
Last updated July 14 2020

940 Gale Lane - 151

940 Gale Lane · (731) 474-9954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Nashville
Breeze Hill
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

940 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN 37204
Breeze Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2BD|1.5BA Townhouse CLOSE to everything in 12 South and Melrose. Open concept first level with 2 story tower and bright skylights. Open kitchen layout with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through-out lower level. Walk to Sevier Park & tons of shopping & eating. Washer, dryer, reserved parking and pet friendly. Minutes from Belmont, Vandy & Lipscomb, I440 and I65 and Green Hills.

-$1950/per month
-Minimum 1 year lease
-Deposit $1950
-Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Friendly:
-$25 per month/per pet rent (2 pet max/50 lbs pet max)
-$250 one time pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Gale Lane - 151 have any available units?
940 Gale Lane - 151 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Gale Lane - 151 have?
Some of 940 Gale Lane - 151's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Gale Lane - 151 currently offering any rent specials?
940 Gale Lane - 151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Gale Lane - 151 pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Gale Lane - 151 is pet friendly.
Does 940 Gale Lane - 151 offer parking?
Yes, 940 Gale Lane - 151 offers parking.
Does 940 Gale Lane - 151 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Gale Lane - 151 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Gale Lane - 151 have a pool?
No, 940 Gale Lane - 151 does not have a pool.
Does 940 Gale Lane - 151 have accessible units?
No, 940 Gale Lane - 151 does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Gale Lane - 151 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Gale Lane - 151 has units with dishwashers.
