940 Gale Lane - 151

Amenities
2BD|1.5BA Townhouse CLOSE to everything in 12 South and Melrose. Open concept first level with 2 story tower and bright skylights. Open kitchen layout with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through-out lower level. Walk to Sevier Park & tons of shopping & eating. Washer, dryer, reserved parking and pet friendly. Minutes from Belmont, Vandy & Lipscomb, I440 and I65 and Green Hills.
-$1950/per month
-Minimum 1 year lease
-Deposit $1950
-Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Friendly:
-$25 per month/per pet rent (2 pet max/50 lbs pet max)
-$250 one time pet fee