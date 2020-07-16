940 Gale Lane - 151

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2BD|1.5BA Townhouse CLOSE to everything in 12 South and Melrose. Open concept first level with 2 story tower and bright skylights. Open kitchen layout with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through-out lower level. Walk to Sevier Park & tons of shopping & eating. Washer, dryer, reserved parking and pet friendly. Minutes from Belmont, Vandy & Lipscomb, I440 and I65 and Green Hills.



-$1950/per month

-Minimum 1 year lease

-Deposit $1950

-Tenant pays all utilities

Pet Friendly:

-$25 per month/per pet rent (2 pet max/50 lbs pet max)

-$250 one time pet fee