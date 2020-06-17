All apartments in Nashville
940 Gale Lane 136

940 Gale Lane · (615) 414-6210
Location

940 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN 37204
Breeze Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 136 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
940 Gale Lane - Property Id: 100192

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Newly renovated 2 BR/1.5 bath condo within walking distance of Sevier Park and all of the hip 12th South destinations. Tucked away in a quiet complex on Gale Lane, this home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and top and bottom floor balconies. Spacious Master bedroom includes a HUGE walk in closet with French doors that open onto the top level balcony. Ideal for a couple or 2 roommates, the second bedroom could easily serve as an office space/music studio/etc. Small pet(s) allowed on a case by case basis. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Act fast - this won't last long! TAGS: Sevier Park, 12 South, Green Hills
Property Id 100192

(RLNE5554707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

