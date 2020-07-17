Rent Calculator
Nashville, TN
/
929 Ilawood Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
929 Ilawood Dr
929 Ilawood Drive
No Longer Available
Location
929 Ilawood Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
Cedarmont Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home with lots of extra space in the unfinished basement/garage. Home has an open floor plan and large deck off the back. Hardwood look flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen, fir
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 Ilawood Dr have any available units?
929 Ilawood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 929 Ilawood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
929 Ilawood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Ilawood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 929 Ilawood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 929 Ilawood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 929 Ilawood Dr offers parking.
Does 929 Ilawood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Ilawood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Ilawood Dr have a pool?
No, 929 Ilawood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 929 Ilawood Dr have accessible units?
No, 929 Ilawood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Ilawood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Ilawood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Ilawood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Ilawood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
