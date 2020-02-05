All apartments in Nashville
924 Dalebrook Ln

924 Dalebrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

924 Dalebrook Lane, Nashville, TN 37206
Rosebank

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Beautifully furnished home available now! - Property Id: 258742

utilities and furnishings included in price! Great location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258742
Property Id 258742

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Dalebrook Ln have any available units?
924 Dalebrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Dalebrook Ln have?
Some of 924 Dalebrook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Dalebrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
924 Dalebrook Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Dalebrook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 924 Dalebrook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 924 Dalebrook Ln offer parking?
No, 924 Dalebrook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 924 Dalebrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 Dalebrook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Dalebrook Ln have a pool?
No, 924 Dalebrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 924 Dalebrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 924 Dalebrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Dalebrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Dalebrook Ln has units with dishwashers.
