All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 916 Blue Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
916 Blue Ridge Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

916 Blue Ridge Dr

916 Blue Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Trinity Lane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

916 Blue Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN 37207
Trinity Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Easy access to all things Nashville! - Property Id: 257278

Amazing home! Available for a discounted rate for the next 30-90 days! Utilities and furnishings included! Immediate possession available!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257278
Property Id 257278

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Blue Ridge Dr have any available units?
916 Blue Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Blue Ridge Dr have?
Some of 916 Blue Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Blue Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
916 Blue Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Blue Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 916 Blue Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 916 Blue Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 916 Blue Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 916 Blue Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Blue Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Blue Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 916 Blue Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 916 Blue Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 916 Blue Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Blue Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Blue Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercury View Lofts
1209 Pine Street
Nashville, TN 37203
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Union On Thompson
1020 Thompson Pl
Nashville, TN 37217
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37013
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road
Nashville, TN 37215
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct
Nashville, TN 37209
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd
Nashville, TN 37221

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University