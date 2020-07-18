All apartments in Nashville
9055 Brixworth Ct

Location

9055 Brixworth Ct, Nashville, TN 37138
Old Hickory Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Townhomes of Hickory Hills unit with 1 car garage! Built in 2019, two story townhome with primary suite on the main floor, large walk in closet! Kitchen features granite countertops, ample cabinets, and appliances. Open to living room! Concrete patio. Upstairs is a nice loft bonus room area, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Lots of closets in this townhome! Pool access available. Directions: Lebanon Rd towards Mt Juliet- Right on Devonshire- Right on Chatsworth- follow straight then Left on Brixworth! ***$175.00 non-refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 Brixworth Ct have any available units?
9055 Brixworth Ct has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9055 Brixworth Ct have?
Some of 9055 Brixworth Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 Brixworth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9055 Brixworth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 Brixworth Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9055 Brixworth Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9055 Brixworth Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9055 Brixworth Ct offers parking.
Does 9055 Brixworth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9055 Brixworth Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 Brixworth Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9055 Brixworth Ct has a pool.
Does 9055 Brixworth Ct have accessible units?
No, 9055 Brixworth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 Brixworth Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9055 Brixworth Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
