9055 Brixworth Ct

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Townhomes of Hickory Hills unit with 1 car garage! Built in 2019, two story townhome with primary suite on the main floor, large walk in closet! Kitchen features granite countertops, ample cabinets, and appliances. Open to living room! Concrete patio. Upstairs is a nice loft bonus room area, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Lots of closets in this townhome! Pool access available. Directions: Lebanon Rd towards Mt Juliet- Right on Devonshire- Right on Chatsworth- follow straight then Left on Brixworth! ***$175.00 non-refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.