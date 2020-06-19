Rent Calculator
856 Seymour Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 14
856 Seymour Ave
856 Seymour Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
856 Seymour Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Greenwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 856 Seymour Ave have any available units?
856 Seymour Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 856 Seymour Ave have?
Some of 856 Seymour Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 856 Seymour Ave currently offering any rent specials?
856 Seymour Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Seymour Ave pet-friendly?
No, 856 Seymour Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 856 Seymour Ave offer parking?
No, 856 Seymour Ave does not offer parking.
Does 856 Seymour Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 Seymour Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Seymour Ave have a pool?
No, 856 Seymour Ave does not have a pool.
Does 856 Seymour Ave have accessible units?
No, 856 Seymour Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Seymour Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 Seymour Ave has units with dishwashers.
