All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 8324 Ramstone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
8324 Ramstone Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8324 Ramstone Way

8324 Ramstone Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8324 Ramstone Way, Nashville, TN 37013
Hickory Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8324 Ramstone Way Antioch TN · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,634 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after appr

(RLNE5881996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324 Ramstone Way have any available units?
8324 Ramstone Way has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8324 Ramstone Way have?
Some of 8324 Ramstone Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324 Ramstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
8324 Ramstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 Ramstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 8324 Ramstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 8324 Ramstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 8324 Ramstone Way offers parking.
Does 8324 Ramstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8324 Ramstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 Ramstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 8324 Ramstone Way has a pool.
Does 8324 Ramstone Way have accessible units?
No, 8324 Ramstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 Ramstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 Ramstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8324 Ramstone Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike
Nashville, TN 37217
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37214
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road
Nashville, TN 37228
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity