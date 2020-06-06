All apartments in Nashville
8205 Lenox Creekside Dr L-3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

8205 Lenox Creekside Dr L-3

8205 Lenox Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8205 Lenox Creekside Drive, Nashville, TN 37013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lenox Creekside 1BR - Property Id: 302072

1BR 1Bath in desirable Lenox Creekside. Convenient location. Huge walk-in closet. Walk-in level but with balcony. All appliances included. Reserved parking space. No Pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302072
Property Id 302072

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

