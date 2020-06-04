All apartments in Nashville
7324 Rolling River Parkway
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:27 AM

7324 Rolling River Parkway

7324 Rolling River Pkwy · (615) 210-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7324 Rolling River Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37221
Rolling River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
One level three bedroom, two bath on a level, corner lot. All appliances, gas logs,2 car garage, Recreation center has an olympic size pool, with lifeguards, tennis court, playground, soccer field, basketball courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 Rolling River Parkway have any available units?
7324 Rolling River Parkway has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7324 Rolling River Parkway have?
Some of 7324 Rolling River Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 Rolling River Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7324 Rolling River Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 Rolling River Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 7324 Rolling River Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 7324 Rolling River Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 7324 Rolling River Parkway does offer parking.
Does 7324 Rolling River Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7324 Rolling River Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 Rolling River Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 7324 Rolling River Parkway has a pool.
Does 7324 Rolling River Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7324 Rolling River Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 Rolling River Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 Rolling River Parkway has units with dishwashers.
