All apartments in Nashville
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
718 McPherson Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
718 McPherson Dr
718 Mcpherson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Nashville
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location
718 Mcpherson Drive, Nashville, TN 37221
Harpeth Valley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great rental in West Nashville. 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Patio w/ storage room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 718 McPherson Dr have any available units?
718 McPherson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 718 McPherson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
718 McPherson Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 McPherson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 718 McPherson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 718 McPherson Dr offer parking?
No, 718 McPherson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 718 McPherson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 McPherson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 McPherson Dr have a pool?
No, 718 McPherson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 718 McPherson Dr have accessible units?
No, 718 McPherson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 718 McPherson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 McPherson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 McPherson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 McPherson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
