701 Clearwater Ct

Amenities
Edge of Lake Area - Be the first to see this lovely 2-Story Brick Townhouse, 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Fireplace, Appliances,
Two Master Bedrooms and Baths
This Property has a Rently Lockbox on Front Door for Self Showings.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 03/27/2020
RENT: $1150.00
DEPOSIT: $1150.00
TYPE: Townhouse
YEAR BUILT: 1984
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
SQ FT: Aprox. 1280 per Tax Records
GARAGE: None
FENCED YARD: Has Patio
UTILITIES INCLUDED: No
HOA FEE: None
PET RULE: No Pets
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.
(RLNE3865658)