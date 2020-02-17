All apartments in Nashville
701 Clearwater Ct -
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

701 Clearwater Ct -

701 Clearwater Court · (615) 851-1953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Clearwater Court, Nashville, TN 37217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 Clearwater Ct - · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Edge of Lake Area - Be the first to see this lovely 2-Story Brick Townhouse, 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Fireplace, Appliances,

Two Master Bedrooms and Baths

This Property has a Rently Lockbox on Front Door for Self Showings.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 03/27/2020
RENT: $1150.00
DEPOSIT: $1150.00
TYPE: Townhouse
YEAR BUILT: 1984
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
SQ FT: Aprox. 1280 per Tax Records
GARAGE: None
FENCED YARD: Has Patio
UTILITIES INCLUDED: No
HOA FEE: None
PET RULE: No Pets
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

(RLNE3865658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Clearwater Ct - have any available units?
701 Clearwater Ct - has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Clearwater Ct - have?
Some of 701 Clearwater Ct -'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Clearwater Ct - currently offering any rent specials?
701 Clearwater Ct - isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Clearwater Ct - pet-friendly?
No, 701 Clearwater Ct - is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 701 Clearwater Ct - offer parking?
Yes, 701 Clearwater Ct - does offer parking.
Does 701 Clearwater Ct - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Clearwater Ct - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Clearwater Ct - have a pool?
No, 701 Clearwater Ct - does not have a pool.
Does 701 Clearwater Ct - have accessible units?
No, 701 Clearwater Ct - does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Clearwater Ct - have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Clearwater Ct - does not have units with dishwashers.
