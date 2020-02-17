701 Clearwater Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace some paid utils

Property Amenities parking garage

Edge of Lake Area - Be the first to see this lovely 2-Story Brick Townhouse, 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Fireplace, Appliances,



Two Master Bedrooms and Baths



This Property has a Rently Lockbox on Front Door for Self Showings.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 03/27/2020

RENT: $1150.00

DEPOSIT: $1150.00

TYPE: Townhouse

YEAR BUILT: 1984

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5

SQ FT: Aprox. 1280 per Tax Records

GARAGE: None

FENCED YARD: Has Patio

UTILITIES INCLUDED: No

HOA FEE: None

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking in Property

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



