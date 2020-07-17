All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 6820 Highway 70 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
6820 Highway 70 South
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:36 PM

6820 Highway 70 South

6820 Highway 70 S · (615) 383-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6820 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN 37205

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Available Now! Will be available for showings July 4th. Two Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo at the Montview Condos! Stainless steel appliances, hardwoods in main area, carpet in the bedrooms, ceiling fan in master bedroom. Top floor looks out on green area. Gas fireplace. Washer and Dryer included. Water service included. Community Swimming pool and gym. Screened in porch. Pets are possible with approval and a non-refundable pet fee. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1949139?source=marketing PLEASE DO NOT VIEW THIS PROPERTY IF YOUR ARE SICK. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK. NEITHER THE PROPERTY NOR THE LOCKBOX IS SANITIZED BETWEEN SHOWINGS. Please email tcole@browning-gordon.com at Browning-Gordon & Co. to add you name to the wait-list for showings. Or call 615-383-3999.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Highway 70 South have any available units?
6820 Highway 70 South has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 Highway 70 South have?
Some of 6820 Highway 70 South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Highway 70 South currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Highway 70 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Highway 70 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 Highway 70 South is pet friendly.
Does 6820 Highway 70 South offer parking?
No, 6820 Highway 70 South does not offer parking.
Does 6820 Highway 70 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6820 Highway 70 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Highway 70 South have a pool?
Yes, 6820 Highway 70 South has a pool.
Does 6820 Highway 70 South have accessible units?
No, 6820 Highway 70 South does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Highway 70 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Highway 70 South has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6820 Highway 70 South?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
City Side Flats
1441 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
Continental
3300 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St
Nashville, TN 37115
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Crossings at Madison
110 Archwood Pl
Nashville, TN 37115

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity