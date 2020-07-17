6820 Highway 70 South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Available Now! Will be available for showings July 4th. Two Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo at the Montview Condos! Stainless steel appliances, hardwoods in main area, carpet in the bedrooms, ceiling fan in master bedroom. Top floor looks out on green area. Gas fireplace. Washer and Dryer included. Water service included. Community Swimming pool and gym. Screened in porch. Pets are possible with approval and a non-refundable pet fee. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1949139?source=marketing PLEASE DO NOT VIEW THIS PROPERTY IF YOUR ARE SICK. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK. NEITHER THE PROPERTY NOR THE LOCKBOX IS SANITIZED BETWEEN SHOWINGS. Please email tcole@browning-gordon.com at Browning-Gordon & Co. to add you name to the wait-list for showings. Or call 615-383-3999.